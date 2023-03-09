Irving amassed 27 points (10-24 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal across 41 minutes during Wednesday's 113-106 loss to the Pelicans.

Irving had a first half to forget with just four points on 2-of-7 shooting from the field to go along with two rebounds and two assists. He turned things around in the second half, however, going 8-of-17 - including 4-of-9 from three-point range, for 23 points as Dallas fell to New Orleans on the road. The point guard finished with a team-high 27 points and has now scored at least 25 points in four straight games to start this month on 54.2 percent shooting from the field.