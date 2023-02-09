Irving chipped in 24 points (9-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, four rebounds, one block and one steal across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 110-104 victory over the Clippers.

Making his Dallas debut, Irving wasn't under any major playing-time restrictions and looked quite comfortable while serving as the Mavericks' lead playmaker out of the backcourt. However, the Mavericks were missing superstar guard Luka Doncic (heel), who is likely to return to the lineup Friday or Saturday in Sacramento and may takeaway some usage from Irving. That being said, Irving has shown in the past that he can co-exist with high-wattage stars such as LeBron James and Kevin Durant, so fantasy managers shouldn't expect a dramatic downturn in the 30-year-old guard's production with the move to Dallas. Instead, the Mavericks' supporting players are more likely to turn in more inconsistent numbers from game to game when both Doncic and Irving are available.