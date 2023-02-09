Irving chipped in 24 points (9-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 110-104 victory over the Clippers.

Irving logged 37 minutes in his Dallas debut and was instrumental in the team's win against another Western Conference contender, leading the team in scoring and looking quite comfortable. It remains to be seen how he'll function alongside Luka Doncic, but there's no question Irving should automatically become one of Dallas' go-to players on offense, meaning his overall fantasy numbers shouldn't experience much of a decline compared to what he'd been doing with the Nets earlier this season.