Irving had 27 points (10-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound, two assists, one block and three steals across 39 minutes during Tuesday's 104-100 loss to the Warriors.

Irving has done a great job this season operating as the second option on offense behind Luka Doncic, but the veteran floor general has also proven he can takeover any game if needed. Irving has scored 24 or more points in five straight appearances, averaging 26.4 points per game and shooting an impressive 53.2 percent from the floor in that span.