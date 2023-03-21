Irving had 28 points (10-24 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, two blocks and one steal over 33 minutes during Monday's 112-108 loss to the Grizzlies.

Irving led Dallas in scoring in the contest, but he failed to record a single assist for the third time this season. His work as a distributor is down overall this year, as his 5.5 assists per game ranks as his lowest mark since the 2017 campaign. Irving nonetheless continues to thrive as a scorer, averaging 32.7 points on 53.1 percent shooting from the field -- including 44.2 percent from three-point range -- through six games in March.