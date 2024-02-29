Irving recorded 29 points (11-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), one rebound, three assists, one block and two steals across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 136-125 win over the Raptors.

Irving didn't do much outside of scoring, but he didn't need to fill the stat sheet in other categories as Luka Doncic chipped in with an enormous triple-double to lift Dallas to victory here. Irving has adjusted well to being the second option in the Mavericks' offensive scheme, though as he's proven time and time again this season, he can also take over if needed. The veteran floor general has scored at least 25 points in seven games in a row, averaging 28.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game in that span.