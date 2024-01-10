Irving logged 33 points (11-25 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 9-10 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, one block and four steals in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 120-103 loss to Memphis.

Irving might have finished with one of his best scoring outputs of the season while ending just two rebounds shy of a double-double, but he also needed 25 shots to hit that mark and wasn't very efficient overall. Although his percentages weren't very good, it's worth noting that Irving has been on a tear of late, scoring 24 or more points in four consecutive contests while averaging a robust 30.3 points per game in that stretch.