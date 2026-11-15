Irving ended with 34 points (11-25 FG, 7-16 3Pt, 5-7 FT), six rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block over 37 minutes in Saturday's 127-117 loss to Cleveland.

Irving finished with at least 30 points for the second time in his last three games. He also remained active defensively, recording a block for the second consecutive contest while garnering three steals for the second time in November. The 34-year-old veteran had a slow start to the 2026-27 campaign after missing last season while recovering from knee surgery. In 11 regular-season appearances, Irving is now averaging 22.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 39.8 percent from deep across 30.7 minutes per outing.