Irving (shoulder) finished with 35 points (11-22 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 8-8 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one block over 37 minutes in Friday's 111-103 win over the Pelicans.

Irving sat out the Mavericks' final game before the All-Star break Feb. 13 against the Heat due to a sore right shoulder, but the missed contest didn't disrupt his excellent run of play, as he turned in his third straight game with at least 30 points while connecting on half of his shot attempts and going percent from the charity stripe. He has scored at least 30 points in each of his last three games, and over that span he has shot 51.4 percent from the field and 48.3 percent from beyond the arc. Irving's efforts have helped the Mavericks win five of their last six games.