Irving produced 28 points (10-20 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal over 38 minutes during Sunday's 120-116 loss to the 76ers.

Irving posted his 22nd game with at least 25 points this season, as well as his ninth contest with at least five made threes. The 31-year-old remains a potent score from anywhere on the court. Irving's off-ball creativity and constant movement when playing alongside Luka Doncic is helping fuel a career best 41.9 percent clip on 7.1 three-point attempts per game. The duo is capable of carrying Dallas deep into the playoffs if the supporting cast can strike efficiency and be consistently utilized.