Irving (thumb) recorded 23 points (10-17 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight assists, five rebounds, two steals and one block across 35 minutes during Monday's 118-102 victory over the 76ers.

In his return from a six-game absence due to a sprained right thumb, Irving didn't appear to be operating with any handicaps, as he scored and facilitated efficiently while turning the ball over just once. While ceding more of the ballhandling responsibilities to Luka Doncic, Irving has been able to significantly cut down on mistakes, as his 3.4 assist-to-turnover ratio is a career-best mark.