Irving recorded 23 points (10-17 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals across 35 minutes during Monday's 118-102 victory over the 76ers.

Irving did not miss a beat in his return from a six-game absence due to a thumb injury, scoring and facilitating efficiently while only recording one turnover. Irving's 3.4 AST/TO ratio this season is a career-best mark.