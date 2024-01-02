Irving (heel) accumulated 14 points (6-14 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one block over 32 minutes during Monday's 127-90 loss to the Jazz.

Irving had missed the previous 12 games for Dallas, so the fact that he was able to play 32 minutes right away is a promising sign for his outlook moving forward. Presumably, he'll be a full go for Wednesday's game versus Portland. Despite having missed 16 of the Mavericks' first 34 games of the season, Irving has fared well when available, averaging 22.5 points, 5.1 assists, 4.2 rebounds, 2.5 three-pointers and 1.1 steals in 31.8 minutes while shooting 46.9 percent from the field and 88.9 percent from the charity stripe.