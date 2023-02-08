Irving (calf) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Wednesday's game versus the Clippers.

Irving is set to make his Mavericks debut after requesting a trade last week and quickly finding a new home in Dallas. While he will take the floor to lead the club, he'll have to wait until at least Friday to team up with superstar Luka Doncic (heel), who remains sidelined for at least one more contest. Irving may take on the lead point guard duties in Doncic's absence, but Doncic is still expected to be the featured player when healthy.