Irving (calf) is expected to arrive in Dallas on Monday to take his physical before making his Mavericks debut Wednesday versus the Clippers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

After being acquired from the Nets on Sunday, Irving won't be available for the Mavericks' first of the team's four games this week on Monday against the Jazz, but he looks like he'll be ready to go for Dallas' other four contests. Luka Doncic (heel) has also been ruled out for Monday's game, opening the door for Tim Hardaway, Jaden Hardy, Reggie Bullock and Josh Green to get some extended time in the spotlight.