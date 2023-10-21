Irving delivered 17 points (6-15 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, 11 assists, two steals and a block across 27 minutes in Friday's 114-104 preseason win over the Pistons.

Irving had been dealing with a groin injury in the preseason and was not expected to feature until the start of the regular season, but he recovered quicker than expected. He managed to see minutes in the final preseason tune-up, and that turned out to be a wise decision, as Irving looked completely healthy and was dominant in some stretches as Dallas cruised to victory in this one. Now that he's healthy and his groin injury is a thing of the past, fantasy managers do not have to worry about his health ahead of Opening Night next week.