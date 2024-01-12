Irving accumulated 44 points (15-26 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 8-9 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists and two steals in 40 minutes during Thursday's 128-124 win over the Knicks.

The Mavericks were without star point guard Luka Doncic (ankle) on Thursday, but they were still able to pull off a win thanks in large part to Irving's standout performance. The veteran guard went off for a season-high scoring total, with 20 of his 44 points coming in the third quarter. Irving also found time to dish out a game-high 10 dimes, resulting in his third double-double of the campaign. He has posted at least 33 points in each of his past three games and should continue to feature as Dallas' primary offensive weapon whenever Doncic is unable to suit up.