The Nets traded Irving (calf) and Markieff Morris to Dallas on Sunday in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, an unprotected 2029 first-round pick and 2027 and 2029 second-round picks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Irving's tenure in Brooklyn is over after a tumultuous four-year stretch. When available, the star point guard's basketball abilities are undeniable, but his antics off the court have been the storyline since he won a championship with LeBron James and the Cavaliers in 2016. His fit in Dallas appears to be seamless, as he'll take over the No. 2 role behind Luka Doncic that Dinwiddie had flourished in recently. More importantly, Irving is on an expiring deal, so given the amount of assets the Mavericks gave up, it seems likely that Dallas will attempt to sign the veteran to a multi-year deal, though it's unclear if Irving is willing to do so. He was recently sidelined for Brooklyn's previous game (Saturday against Washginton) due to a calf injury, but there's no reason to believe that issue will hinder his ability to suit up for Dallas moving forward. Dallas will return to action Monday in Utah, but it's not yet clear if he'll be able to make his Mavericks debut for that contest.