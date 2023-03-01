Irving produced 16 points (7-18 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 124-122 loss to Indiana.

In a game lacking defense, Irving struggled to score. Over the last two games, Irving has made just 15 of his 40 field-goal attempts. He also missed a potential game-winning three in the closing seconds. Despite the drop in efficiency, Irving has increased his assist totals since joining the Mavericks. With nine more Tuesday, Irving is averaging 8.0 assists per game in Dallas, up from the 5.3 helpers he averaged in Brooklyn this season. The Mavericks haven't picked up many wins with Irving, but the point guard is still producing excellent numbers.