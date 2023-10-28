Irving provided 17 points (6-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds and six assists in 34 minutes during Friday's 125-120 victory over the Nets.

Irving had a rough night from the field, but he still posted a decent fantasy stat line due to his contributions in other categories. The veteran floor general will have to settle as Dallas' second-best offensive option behind Luka Donncic, but in order to be effective in that role, he'll need to be a bit more efficient with his shot while also adjusting to playing off-the-ball even more.