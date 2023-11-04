Watch Now:

Irving is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Nuggets.

Irving returns from a two-game absence due to a foot injury, and as expected, he gets the nod in the starting lineup alongside Luka Doncic in a star-studded backcourt. Irving has played two games this season but has struggled from the field, making just 39 percent of his shots and 16.7 percent of his three-point attempts.

More News