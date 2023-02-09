Irving (calf) will start and play 34-to-36 minutes in his Mavericks debut Wednesday against the Clippers, Mark Medina of NBA.com reports.

Irving will face no restrictions for Wednesday's tilt and should take on point guard duties with Luka Doncic (heel) sidelined. He should see a higher usage rate in Dallas than he received in Brooklyn, at least for as long as Doncic is sidelined. In his last eight games prior to being traded, Irving averaged 33.0 points, 7.1 assists, 6.1 rebounds and 2.0 steals across 38.2 minutes.