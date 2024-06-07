Irving finished with 12 points (6-19 FG, 0-5 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and two steals across 36 minutes during Thursday's 107-89 loss to the Celtics in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Irving was welcomed by loud boos from the crowd, and that continued every time he touched the ball. The veteran point guard didn't look like himself and had a rough outing, missing all five of his three-point attempts and struggling badly from the field. He'll aim to bounce back in Game 2 on Sunday.