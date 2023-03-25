Irving recorded 18 points (6-16 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 5-7 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal over 38 minutes during Friday's 117-109 loss to Charlotte.

Irving might have ended just one rebound and three assists away from recording a triple-double, but he also needed 16 shots to score 18 points. Irving has played in only four of Dallas' last eight games, and while he has been very good when available, those absences undoubtedly hurt fantasy managers, especially in leagues that are already in the postseason.