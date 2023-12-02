Irving produced 10 points (3-15 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds and five assists in 36 minutes during Friday's 108-94 loss to Memphis.

With Luka Doncic (personal) out of the lineup, Irving was riding solo as the top option in the Mavericks' lineup, but instead of stepping up he shrunk down and stumbled to a season low in points while also failing to drain at least one three-pointer for the first time in 2023-24. The veteran guard had hit for multiple threes in 11 straight games prior to Friday, and Irving is more than capable of bouncing back in a big way Saturday against the Thunder, whether Doncic is back on the court or not.