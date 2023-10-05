Irving posted two points (1-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two assists, a rebound and a block across 14 minutes in Thursday's 111-99 preseason loss to the Timberwolves.

Luka Doncic and Jaden Hardy were the only two players that scored in double figures for the Mavs in this one, and while Irving looked out of rhythm, it's also worth noting he only logged 14 minutes, the lowest of any starter. A seasoned veteran who knows how to get himself ready for the regular season, Irving should ramp up his activity in preseason to be completely ready once the season starts. He figures to start alongside Luka Doncic in the backcourt while playing a significant role on offense.