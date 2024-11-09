Irving finished with 29 points (10-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-9 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and three steals over 41 minutes during Friday's 114-113 loss to the Suns.

Irving has been a productive option in the Mavericks' offensive scheme, and while there's no doubt Luka Doncic is the absolute go-to option in that department, Irving's numbers have been very good in their own right. The veteran floor general has scored at least 27 points in four of his last six appearances, a span in which he's shooting 25.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest.