Irving had 35 points (14-27 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, two blocks and three steals in 39 minutes during Sunday's 115-108 win over the Timberwolves.

Irving was impressive Sunday, and has been the case with him throughout his career, he stepped up in the fourth quarter and delivered some clutch buckets down the stretch to lift Dallas to a massive win at home. Irving has looked good since returning from a heel injury that sidelined him for 12 games, averaging 25.5 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game in four outings since stepping back into the hardwood.