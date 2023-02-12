Irving accumulated 28 points (11-21 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal in 42 minutes during Saturday's 133-128 overtime loss to the Kings.

Irving scored just seven points in the first half on 3-of-6 shooting from the field, adding four assists and two rebounds. The newly-acquired point guard was much more aggressive after the break, however, knocking down five of 12 shots between the third and fourth quarters before going 3-of-3 in overtime. He led the team with 28 points on the night while also dishing out a game-high seven assists. Irving is now averaging 25.6 points, 7.3 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game through three games with the Mavericks.