Irving logged 33 points (12-20 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT), three rebounds, four assists and one steal across 42 minutes during Sunday's 116-107 victory over the Timberwolves in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

There's a reason why people around the NBA call Irving "Mr. Fourth Quarter," and the star floor general has lived up to that nickname in Dallas' last two playoff wins. He scored 14 points in the final frame in Game 2 of the series, and he added 13 points while going 4-for-5 from the field in the final 12 minutes of Sunday's contest. Luka Doncic continues to lead the Mavericks offensively, but Irving is thriving when the team needs him the most and has been an outstanding second option on offense so far in these playoffs.