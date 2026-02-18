Irving (knee) will miss the remainder of the 2025-26 season, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

The Mavericks are 19-35 and pivoting towards a rebuild, so this news is not a big surprise. By waiting until the 2026-27 season to return from his torn ACL, Irving will be able to take his time with his rehab to ensure that he returns at full strength. Irving is under contract for one more season with a $42.42 million player option for 2027-28.