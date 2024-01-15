Irving provided 42 points (13-28 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 13-15 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists and one block across 41 minutes during Monday's 125-120 win over New Orleans.

Irving did a little bit of everything for Dallas, leading all players in Monday's contest in scoring while pacing the Mavericks in assists and ending second on the team in rebounds in a winning effort. Irving has scored 40 or more points in two games this season, both of which have occurred over his last three appearances.