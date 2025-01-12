Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd said Saturday that Irving will remain out for Sunday's game against the Nuggets but is "trending in the right direction" in his recovery from a bulging disc in his back, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports. "He did some shooting, and that was it," Kidd said of Irving. "Hopefully we get him back soon."

Irving will miss his fourth consecutive game and his second in a row due to what the Mavericks are officially labeling as a lumbar back sprain, after the first two absences were attributed to an illness. Shams Charania and Tim MacMahon of ESPN reported Monday that Irving would miss at least 1-to-2 weeks with the disc issue, and given that the veteran guard isn't yet practicing, he would appear to be trending toward the longer side of that timeline. At this point, Irving should probably be viewed as doubtful for the Mavericks' upcoming Tuesday/Wednesday back-to-back set versus the Nuggets and Pelicans, respectively.