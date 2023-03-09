Irving amassed 27 points (10-24 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal across 41 minutes during Wednesday's 113-106 loss to the Pelicans.

Irving had a first half to forget with just four points on 2-of-7 shooting from the field, but he turned things around after halftime, going 8-of-17 -- including 4-of-9 from three-point range -- for 23 points. He's popped for at least 25 points in four straight games to start this month, and he could be in store for a short-term boost in both his scoring and assists production in the event co-star Luka Doncic (thigh) misses time. Doncic didn't return after exiting in third quarter and acknowledged after the game that he may not be ready to go for Saturday's game in Memphis.