Irving was spotted in a walking boot after Monday night's loss to the Grizzlies, though he told reporters it was "precautionary," Grant Afseth of DallasBasketball.com reports.

While Irving downplayed the situation, he did note that he tweaked an injury to the big toe on his right foot, which caused him to miss three games earlier this month. Irving said he will "exhaust all my options possible to play" Wednesday against the Warriors, but for now he should be considered questionable. The eight-time All-Star finished Monday's loss with 28 points, four rebounds, two blocks and a steal in 33 minutes of action. It marked the fifth straight game Dallas has played without Luka Doncic (thigh).