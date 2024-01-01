Irving (heel) has been upgraded to questionable for Monday's game versus the Jazz.

Irving has missed 10 straight games for Dallas, but this is the first time that he's been listed as questionable since his injury. If Irving does get the green light for Monday, he's likely going to have some restrictions early on. In addition to Irving, both Luka Doncic (quadriceps) and Dante Exum (heel) are considered questionable as well. Another update is likely coming after Monday's morning shootaround.