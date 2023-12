Irving (heel) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers.

This will be the 10th game in a row on the shelf for Irving, with his next chance to play coming on Thursday against Minnesota. However, he should be considered doubtful at best for that contest, as there haven't been many updates on his progress. Luka Doncic (quadriceps) is carrying a questionable tag for Wednesday, so we could see a lot of Dante Exum, Tim Hardaway and Seth Curry.