Coach Jason Kidd said Irving (foot) practiced Friday and will play Saturday against the Bucks, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Irving missed Wednesday's win over the Wizards but will return to action Saturday. He's appeared in nine of the Mavericks' first 12 games, averaging 22.3 points, 6.7 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 32.8 minutes per game.