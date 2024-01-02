Irving (heel) has been cleared to play Monday against Utah, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.
Irving will return to the court after missing 12 straight contests with a heel injury. Afseth also notes that Irving won't be on any kind of minutes restriction, which indicates the team is confident he's back at full strength ahead of Monday's matchup.
More News
-
Mavericks' Kyrie Irving: Participates at shootaround•
-
Mavericks' Kyrie Irving: Upgraded to questionable•
-
Mavericks' Kyrie Irving: Won't play versus Warriors•
-
Mavericks' Kyrie Irving: Expected to remain out Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Kyrie Irving: Remains sidelined Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Kyrie Irving: Not available to play Wednesday•