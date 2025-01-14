Irving (back) said that he'll play in Tuesday's matchup against Denver, Jared Greenberg of NBA on TNT reports.

Irving will snap a five-game absence streak due to a bulging disc in his back. There's no indication that the superstar will operate under a strict minutes restriction. Over his last five outings, he has averaged 28.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.0 blocks in 36.4 minutes per contest.