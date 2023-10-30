Irving (foot) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Grizzlies, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Irving was a late addition to the injury report Monday morning, and the severity of the issue still remains unclear. His next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against the Bulls. In Irving's absence, Tim Hardaway, Seth Curry, Jaden Hardy and Dante Exum are candidates for increased playing time, but the Mavericks' offense will presumably run through Luka Doncic.
