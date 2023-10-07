Irving is out for Saturday's preseason game versus the Timberwolves due to left groin soreness.
Irving will be held out of Saturday's preseason game, although he doesn't appear to have suffered a serious injury. His next chance to suit up will be next Friday's preseason matchup with Detroit.
More News
-
Mavericks' Kyrie Irving: Struggles in preseason opener•
-
Mavericks' Kyrie Irving: Inks three-year deal with Dallas•
-
Mavericks' Kyrie Irving: Out for season finale•
-
Mavericks' Kyrie Irving: Ruled out Friday•
-
Mavericks' Kyrie Irving: Likely to play against Chicago•
-
Mavericks' Kyrie Irving: Knocks down six triples•