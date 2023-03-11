Irving won't play Saturday against the Grizzlies due to right foot soreness, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
Irving was part of the shootaround Saturday morning but didn't improve enough to be available here. This is a massive blow for the Mavericks' backcourt since Luka Doncic (thigh) had already been ruled out, and this means Frank Ntilikina, Justin Holiday and Jaden Hardy should be in line for more prominent roles. Irving's next chance to play will come Monday against Memphis at home.
