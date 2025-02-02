Irving (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Cleveland, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Irving will sit out of Sunday's contest due to right shoulder soreness, and his next chance to suit up will come Tuesday against Philadelphia. With Max Christie (not injury related) not ready to make his Mavericks debut just yet, Spencer Dinwiddie and Quentin Grimes should see an uptick in playing time.