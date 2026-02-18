The Mavericks announced Wednesday that Irving (knee) won't play this season while he continues to recover from the ACL reconstruction surgery he underwent March 26.

Dallas sits at 19-35 on the season coming out of the All-Star break and is pivoting toward a rebuild, so the news that Irving won't play in 2025-26 comes as little surprise, especially after head coach Jason Kidd had been vague on the veteran guard's status in recent weeks. According to Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com, the Mavericks still have some optimism that Irving will be able to practice at some point before the end of the season, which will put him on track to be back to 100 percent well in advance of training camp next fall, when he would be 18 months removed from surgery. Irving will be entering the final year of his contract next season and holds a $42.42 million player option for 2027-28.