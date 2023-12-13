Irving (heel) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Minnesota.
Irving will be unavailable for a third consecutive game due to a right heel contusion, and coach Jason Kidd revealed Tuesday that the point guard was wearing a protective walking boot and using crutches. It's not yet clear when Irving will be able to return, but Dante Exum, Seth Curry (ankle) and Jaden Hardy are candidates to see increased run Thursday.
