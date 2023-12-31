Irving (heel) will miss Saturday's game versus the Warriors, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.
This will be Irving's 10th straight game on the sidelines. However, with the Mavericks listing him as doubtful prior to this update, that could suggest that he's finally getting closer to a return. Irving's next chance to take the floor will be Monday against Utah.
