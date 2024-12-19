Irving (shoulder) is out for Thursday's game against the Clippers, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Irving was initially listed as questionable to play Thursday, but he didn't receive clearance and will be sidelined for the third time this season. Quentin Grimes is expected to take his place in the starting lineup, whereas Irving's next chance to return will come against the Clippers in a rematch on Saturday.
