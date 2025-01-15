Irving (back) is out for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans.
Irving will sit Wednesday's matchup due to a nagging back injury, though it's uncertain if this will lead to another spell on the sidelines. His next chance to play will come against the Thunder on Friday, with either Spencer Dinwiddie or Quentin Grimes being options to take his place in the starting lineup versus New Orleans.
More News
-
Mavericks' Kyrie Irving: Doubtful for Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Kyrie Irving: Struggles in return•
-
Mavericks' Kyrie Irving: Will return Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Kyrie Irving: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Kyrie Irving: Trending up, but return still TBD•
-
Mavericks' Kyrie Irving: To miss 1-to-2 weeks•