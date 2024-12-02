Irving (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Portland.
Irving will miss just his second outing of the season due to right shoulder soreness. In the superstar's absence, Quentin Grimes and Jaden Hardy will likely see increased roles. Irving's next chance to feature will come Tuesday against Memphis.
